DeMusis, Serafina Lucy Pepe
Serafina Lucy Pepe DeMusis of Hamden died peacefully on August 25, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital-St. Raphael Campus with her loving family by her side. She was the wife of the late Dominic DeMusis. Serafina was born in New Haven on August 12, 1926 the daughter of the late Francesco and Filomena Volpe Pepe, founders of Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana. She learned from her parents that working hard and providing for your family were important tools in laying the foundation for a beautiful life. Sera believed in La Famiglia. She was a very strong, hardworking woman who cared and provided for her children and taught them the same work ethic instilled in her by her parents. As an owner of Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana, the restaurant, which she affectionately referred to as "her baby", was her life. She was a devoted Catholic and parishioner at Blessed Sacrament Church and later at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Hamden. Sera enjoyed sports, especially bowling, as well as traveling both within and abroad. One of her favorite things to do was going to Mohegan Sun to play the machines and enjoy the restaurants. She is the loving and devoted mother of Bernadette Bimonte-Hackett, Genevieve Beth Bimonte (Cesar Flores), Jennifer Josepha Kelly (James) and Gary Joseph Bimonte. Beloved sister of the late Elizabeth Rosselli. Proud grandmother of Christina Nicola Bimonte, William Cody Hayes and the late Serafina Kinnare and great grandmother to Padraig, Filomena, Sophia Claire, Isabella, Lucia, Anastasia, Ambrose and Fulton. Aunt of Lisa Cusano, Francis and Anthony Rosselli. She was predeceased by her son-in-law Daniel Hackett. Sera's family would like to thank her private caregivers, the wonderful and caring staff in the Verdi North ICU as well as the staff at the Townhouse Diner in Hamden where she enjoyed many meals and good times with them.
Visiting hours will be Thursday evening from 4-8 p.m. in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. 11 Wooster Place. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday morning at 11:00 a.m. in St. Michael Church, 29 Wooster Place New Haven. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. Memorial contributions may be made to the Connecticut Food Bank www.ctfoodbank.org. Share a memory and sign Serafina's guest book online at www.iovanne.com.
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019