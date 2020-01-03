New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
Interment
Following Services
B'nai Jacob Memorial Park
Wintergreen Ave
New Haven, CT
Seymour Shapiro


1928 - 2020
Seymour Shapiro Obituary
Shapiro, Seymour
Seymour Shapiro, 91 passed away peacefully on January 3, 2020, at his home at Evergreen Woods in North Branford, CT. He was the son of Morris Shapiro and Mary "Sarah" Arcuri Shapiro. He was the loving husband of 54 years to Harriet Botwinik Shapiro. Seymour was born on March 2, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY. He attended Syracuse University and Miami University where he majored in being expelled. Seymour is survived by son Jeffrey (Mary) Shapiro of Clinton and Charlotte Shapiro Kateley (Richard-predeceased) of Branford. He is also survived by his grandson Kristopher (Megan) Shapiro and granddaughter Katie both of Clinton. Step daughter Mickey (Paul) Glassman of Virginia. He predeceased by step son John Glassman (Beth) of Guilford. Step grandchildren Tyler Glassman of New York, Morgan Glassman of Florida, and niece Ava (Richard) Tyler of Branford.
Seymour started his own business, Sero Shirtmakers, in 1954. He expanded Sero organization selling to over 5,000 of the finest men's and women's clothing stores. At its peak, Sero employed over 1,500 manufacturing workers. Seymour developed many new fabrics and was known as an innovator in his field. Sero was one of the last sewing manufacturing plants in the Northeast.
Other than work Seymour enjoyed life on the water and had many different boats his entire life, beginning with a small Zip Sailboat. He enjoyed boat trips throughout the Northeast, Florida, and Bahamas with his family and many friends. On a typical Sunday, you could find Seymour in Greenport, NY, being wheeled around town by his grandson, Kristopher, in search of ice cream and a glass of Johnnie Walker, humming "WOWIE". He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be forever remembered and loved by so many.
Funeral services will be held at Robert E. Shure and Son Funeral Home 543 George Street, New Haven, CT at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, January 5th, 2020 and interment services to follow at B'nai Jacob Memorial Park on Wintergreen Ave, New Haven, CT.
There will be a celebration of life directly following the graveside services for all family and friends. All memorial contributions may be sent to a . To sign an online registry book please visit www.shurefuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
