Buckley, Shaina L.

Shaina Leigh Buckley, a 30 year old resident of Derby, passed away unexpectedly on March 3. She was born May 31, 1988 in Bridgeport, daughter of Thomas Kekacs and Tracy Buckley, both of Derby. Shaina graduated from Shelton High School, Class of 2006 and worked as assistant manager at Dunkin Donuts in Derby. She gave birth to her daughter Ariana just five weeks ago and cherished her new role as a mother. She will be greatly missed by all! She was also an avid lover of animals, especially dogs and horses. She was predeceased by her maternal grandparents William and Charlotte Buckley and paternal grandfather Thomas Kekacs. In addition to her parents, she leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter Ariana Charlotte Moss, fiancé Frank Moss, paternal grandmother Dorothy Kekacs, uncle Bill Buckley (Amy) uncle David Kekacs (Angie) several cousins and her beloved dog Blue. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 9 at 11:00 a.m.at The Jenkins King & Malerba Funeral Home, 12 Franklin St. Ansonia, CT.(www.jenkinskingfh.com) Burial will follow in Mt. St. Peter Cemetery in Derby. Friends and family may call on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. before the service. Contributions in her memory will go towards a scholarship fund to be set up for her newborn daughter, and may be given directly to Shaina's parents. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 7, 2019