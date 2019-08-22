|
Zeman, Sharilee
Sharilee Zeman 75 of East Haven passed away peacefully on August 15, 2019 at Apple Rehab. She was born August 9, 1944 in Bridgeport to Russell and Dorothy (Richards) Murray. Sharilee is survived by her daughter, Wendy Mahmood of South Royalton, VT, granddaughter, Ashley Camille Mahmood, grandson, Christopher James Mahmood and a dear friend, Pat Kovzel. Sharilee was preceded in death by her parents, son, Charles Robert Zeman (1981) and loyal friend, Mary Jane Steponkus.
Shari enjoyed her career in the health care industry, was an avid golfer and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Funeral services are under the care of the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home (Clancy Funeral Home) 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven. A private graveside service will be held at Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford at a later date.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2019