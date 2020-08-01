1/1
Sharon A. Buell
1952 - 2020
Buell, Sharon A.
Sharon Allinson Buell went peacefully to be with her Lord and Savior on August, 1, 2020. She was the beloved wife of John Richard Buell for almost 47 years.
Sharon was born on November 12, 1952, daughter of the late Shirley Allinson and Reginald Allinson.
She loved her family more than anything in this world. She is survived by her husband, John; her daughters, Jennifer Buell of Westfield, IN and Kristin Assel (Michael) of Guilford, CT; her grandchildren, Madison, Isaac, Sydney, Ella and Malia Assel of Guilford, CT; her brothers, Thomas Allinson (Susan) of Cicero, IN and Timothy Allinson (Joni) of Sevierville, TN; Sister-in-law, Betsy Pepe (Charlie)of Supply, NC; mother-in-law, Ruth Buell of Branford, CT; and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and father-in-law, John Buell.
Sharon will be remembered for her laughter and smile, her kindness to all and her friendship to many. She loved spending time with her family and friends. Words that come to mind to describe her are: faithful, devoted, sacrificial love, protector, giver, provider, encourager, fierce love, and right to the end a fighter and overcomer! She was a wife, mother, Mima, sister, daughter, aunt, cousin and friend.
The family would like to thank the staff at Yale New Haven Hospital, specifically the loving nurses and doctors on the cardiac team who cared for Sharon in the last 4 years as she battled heart failure. Their kindness and love will never be forgotten!
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to: Word of Life Fellowship - Donations
PO Box 600
Schroon Lake, NY 12870
*On the memo line, please write in memory of Sharon Buell,
Services will be held at a later time due to COVID.
For online memorial and guestbook, please see www.wsclancy.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Clancy & Sons Funeral Home
244 N. Main Street
Branford, CT 06405
203-488-3414
