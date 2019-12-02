New Haven Register Obituaries
|
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
(203) 934-7921
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
West Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
662 Savin Avenue
West Haven, CT 06516
View Map
Sharon Bombardier Obituary
Bombardier, Sharon
Sharon Bombardier, age 76, of Milford passed away on November 29, 2019. She was the wife of Ernest Bombardier, mother of Jodilyn Sporko, Paul Ferchau, Teresa (Joseph) Maitteo, Mary, William, Robert, James, Brian and John (Terina) Bombardier, grandmother of Chloe Stewart and numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a sister of five. She was predeceased by her daughter Tina Marie Bombardier and three sisters.
Visitation will be held on Thursday from 10-11am the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. A funeral service will then commence at the funeral home at 11am, with interment following in Kings Highway Cemetery, Milford. For online condolences, please visit our website at
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 3, 2019
