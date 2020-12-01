1/1
Sharon Figlewski
1947 - 2020
Sharon Linda Figlewski, 73 of Cape Coral, FL, formerly of East Haven, CT passed away at her home on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Sharon was born in New Haven on April 5, 1947, a daughter of the late Stanley Raymond and Henrietta Start Figlewski, and had resided in East Haven for much of her life before moving to Cape Coral in 2011. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son Anthony A. Delmonico. She loved her family, and enjoyed flower arranging. She was employed at the U.S. Postal Service, also as a florist, and retired from the Knights of Columbus, all in New Haven, CT. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Cape Coral. Sharon is survived by her son Anthony J. Delmonico and his fiancé Donna of East Haven, her brother Stanley A. Figlewski and his wife Deborah of Rocky Mount, NC, four nieces and nephews, and eight great-nieces and nephews, all of North Carolina. Brutus, her dog held a special place in her heart. Sharon's family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, December 11th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Washington Memorial Funeral Home, 4 Washington Ave., North Haven. A funeral service will take place at the funeral home at noon time. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery, North Haven, CT.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
DEC
11
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Washington Memorial Funeral Home
