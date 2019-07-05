|
Kinsella, Sharon H.
In New Haven June 17, 2019 Sharon H. Kinsella 60, of Hamden. Loving sister of Maureen Kinsella of Hamden, Deborah (Joseph, Sr.) Capone of Guilford, Tara Blazi of Hamden and Raymond Kinsella of New Britain. Also survived by nephews Joseph (Lindsley) Capone, Frank Blazi, Jr., Daniel Blazi and Christopher Blazi, 2 great-nieces Elizabeth and Emme and a great-nephew Joseph, III. predeceased by a nephew Thomas Capone. Sharon was born in New Haven January 24, 1959 daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret Carey Kinsella. She had worked for the Ford Motor Co. in the credit department. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Wednesday at 10 a.m. in St. Rita Church. Burial in All Saints Cemetery. Calling hours are Tuesday from 4 - 8 p.m. in Sisk Brothers Funeral Home, 3105 Whitney Ave., Hamden. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the , 45 Ash St., E. Hartford, CT 06108. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.siskbrothers.com
Published in The New Haven Register on July 6, 2019