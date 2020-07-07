1/1
Sharon Riendeau
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Riendeau, Sharon
Sharon T. Baroncini Riendeau, 60, of New Haven passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6th, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of David Riendeau. Sharon was born in New Haven on January 23, 1960 and was the daughter of the late Earl and Vincenza DeCerbo Baroncini. She had worked for Assa Abloy, New Haven for many years until retiring as a Line Supervisor this past January. Sharon's enjoyment was playing cards with family and friends. Loving aunt of Brianna Baroncini. Sister of Charlene and Joseph Baroncini, and the late Sandra Baroncini.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. John Bosco Parish at St. Mary's Church, 731 Main Street, Branford on Thursday morning, July 9th at 10:30 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in East Lawn Cemetery, East Haven. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. John Bosco Parish at St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 7, 2020
am heartbroken at the loss of Sharon, my sincere condolences to Dave and Briana, she will be greatly missed
Jim carlson
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved