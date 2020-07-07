Riendeau, Sharon
Sharon T. Baroncini Riendeau, 60, of New Haven passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6th, 2020 at the Connecticut Hospice, Branford with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of David Riendeau. Sharon was born in New Haven on January 23, 1960 and was the daughter of the late Earl and Vincenza DeCerbo Baroncini. She had worked for Assa Abloy, New Haven for many years until retiring as a Line Supervisor this past January. Sharon's enjoyment was playing cards with family and friends. Loving aunt of Brianna Baroncini. Sister of Charlene and Joseph Baroncini, and the late Sandra Baroncini.
Family and friends are invited to go directly to St. John Bosco Parish at St. Mary's Church, 731 Main Street, Branford on Thursday morning, July 9th at 10:30 to attend a Mass of Christian burial and are also invited to attend the committal service immediately following in East Lawn Cemetery, East Haven. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.northhavenfuneral.com