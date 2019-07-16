New Haven Register Obituaries
Sharon Torello


1955 - 2019
Sharon Torello Obituary
Torello, Sharon
Sharon Bartolotta Torello, 64, of East Haven was called home to God on July 15, 2019 in Yale New Haven Hospital surrounded by her loving family after a short battle with lung cancer. Beloved mother of Billy (Brittany) Torello Jr. of New Haven and Jamie (Derek Jones) Torello of Branford. Cherished grandmother of Shane, Zander, Dylan and Mia Sunflower Torello and Emma Oyanedel. Also survived by her former husband Billy Torello of New Haven and mother-in-law Barbara Torello of East Haven. Sister of the late Salvatore "Butch" Bartolotta. Sharon was born in Middletown on February 17, 1955 daughter of the late Sebastian and Isabelle Allen Bartolotta. At the time of her death Sharon was a hair stylist for LiVolsi Salon of Hamden. Sharon's greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and family, she loved gardening, cooking, yoga on the beach and shopping for antiques.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte. 80), East Haven FRIDAY morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will be private. Friends may call on THURSDAY from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Smilow Cancer Hospital at YNHH c/o the Healing Garden, 25 Park St., New Haven, CT 06510. Sign Sharon's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register from July 17 to July 18, 2019
