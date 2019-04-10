New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharyn Wetmore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharyn Wetmore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Sharyn Wetmore Obituary
Wetmore, Sharyn
Sharyn L. Wetmore Burkle, age 70, of Hamden, passed away on April 9, 2019. Born in New Haven on April 27, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Edward and Lorayn (Peet) Hooghkirk. Sharon was predeceased by her husbands, Duane K. Wetmore and Richard Burkle. She is survived by her daughters, Sharyl (Friend) Pavlisko and her husband Joseph of Meriden and Tammy (Friend) Vertucci of Wallingford; grandchildren Taryn Pavlisko, Nicholette, Joey, and Mario Vertucci; her dearest cousin Linda Vanacore and her husband Ronald of Hamden; best friends Beth and John Battick; aunt Charlotte Peet; nieces and nephews Ronald (Alisa) Vanacore, Michael (Jessica) Vanacore, Logan, Tyler, and Dylan Vanacore, and Kim and George Peet. A resident of Hamden all her life, Sharyn was employed by the Town of Hamden as a clerk in the Tax Department for years, and later worked at the Margaret L. Keefe Center. Sharyn was a longtime member, along with her husband Duane, of the Hamden Grange, and she also was a Justice of the Peace and a Notary Public. Most of all, Sharyn was known for her love of her horses over the years.
Sharyn's funeral will be private. Arrangements were in care of Beecher & Bennett Funeral Home, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden. Contributions in Sharyn's memory may be made to CT Draft Horse, 113 Chestnut Hill Rd., East Hampton, CT 06424 or to , 4899 Bedford Rd., Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. To send a condolence to her family, please see:
www.beecherandbennett.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now