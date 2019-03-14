Tarnoczy, Shawn H.

Shawn Howard Tarnoczy, age 44 of West Haven, passed away suddenly at home on March 9, 2019. Shawn was born in Bridgeport, March 28, 1974, son of Stephen Tarnoczy Sr., and the late Margaret Doherty Tarnoczy. He was a long time employee of State of Connecticut Department of Children and Families. He was a talented musician playing the bass guitar and performed at many local venues. He was an avid reader, loved fishing and camping. He enjoyed the art of conversation and different cultures and traditions that he often shared with others. Shawn always loved spending time with friends and family and was always full of laughter and smiles. He was proud of his Irish and Hungarian heritage. Besides his father, he is survived by his siblings Stephen Tarnoczy Jr. of Oklahoma, and Dana Lynn Goldberg (Anthony) of Plainville, his niece Christin Tarnoczy of Georgia and his nephews Joshua Tarnoczy of Winsted, Noah and Branden Goldberg of Plainville. He also was survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. The calling hours will be held on Friday, March 15, 2018 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home, 135 N. Broad St., Milford. Family and friends will gather for the procession at the funeral home on Saturday, March 16, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. and at Christ the Redeemer Church, Milford for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at King's Highway Cemetery, Milford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. To leave condolences or for directions, please visit www.georgejsmithandson.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 14, 2019