Wnuk, Shawn
WNUK, SHAWN (nee Hurley), passed away in Philadelphia April 18, 2020, Age 63. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Wnuk. Devoted mother of Anthony (Maja) Wnuk, step-mother of Kimberly, June, and Cindy. Loving sister of Sharon, Susan, and John. Loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 2. She was born in Milford, CT on Jan. 9, 1957 and grew up in Bridgeport, CT. She lived in North Branford, CT for over 20 years with her late husband, Ken, where they raised their son. After Ken passed away in 2015, Shawn moved to Philadelphia. Despite suffering a stroke later that year, she kept her warm, caring personality and lived her final years with a smile on her face. Due to the current pandemic and her son's military deployment, a remembrance ceremony will be planned for a year after her passing, in April 2021. Share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net
WNUK, SHAWN (nee Hurley), passed away in Philadelphia April 18, 2020, Age 63. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Wnuk. Devoted mother of Anthony (Maja) Wnuk, step-mother of Kimberly, June, and Cindy. Loving sister of Sharon, Susan, and John. Loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 2. She was born in Milford, CT on Jan. 9, 1957 and grew up in Bridgeport, CT. She lived in North Branford, CT for over 20 years with her late husband, Ken, where they raised their son. After Ken passed away in 2015, Shawn moved to Philadelphia. Despite suffering a stroke later that year, she kept her warm, caring personality and lived her final years with a smile on her face. Due to the current pandemic and her son's military deployment, a remembrance ceremony will be planned for a year after her passing, in April 2021. Share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 8, 2020.