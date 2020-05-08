Shawn Wnuk
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wnuk, Shawn
WNUK, SHAWN (nee Hurley), passed away in Philadelphia April 18, 2020, Age 63. Beloved wife of the late Kenneth Wnuk. Devoted mother of Anthony (Maja) Wnuk, step-mother of Kimberly, June, and Cindy. Loving sister of Sharon, Susan, and John. Loving grandmother of 11 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 2. She was born in Milford, CT on Jan. 9, 1957 and grew up in Bridgeport, CT. She lived in North Branford, CT for over 20 years with her late husband, Ken, where they raised their son. After Ken passed away in 2015, Shawn moved to Philadelphia. Despite suffering a stroke later that year, she kept her warm, caring personality and lived her final years with a smile on her face. Due to the current pandemic and her son's military deployment, a remembrance ceremony will be planned for a year after her passing, in April 2021. Share condolences at www.gangemifuneralhome.net

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vincent Gangemi Funeral Home Inc
2238-40 S Broad St
Philadelphia, PA 19145
(215) 467-3838
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved