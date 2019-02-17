|
Willis, Shawndra
Shawndra D. Willis, 54, formerly of New Haven, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019. She was born on September 23, 1964 to Ernest Willis and the late Ethel Blue Willis. Shawndra worked as a Senior Appraiser with the Washington D.C. Government. Shawndra leaves to cherish her memory, father, Ernest (Linda) Willis; brother, Ernest (Vicki) Willis Jr.; sister, Tanisha Evans; and a host of relatives and friends.
A celebration of her life will take place Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Bethel AME Church, 255 Goffe St, New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Tuesday at the church from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St. New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Willis family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 17, 2019