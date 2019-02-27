New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Howard K. Hill Funeral Home
1287 Chapel Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 624-4477
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Trinity Temple COGIC
285 Dixwell Ave
New Haven, CT
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
The New Trinity Temple COGIC
285 Dixwell Ave
New Haven, CT
Sheila D. Kindred


Sheila D. Kindred Obituary
Kindred, Sheila D.
Sheila D. "Niecey" Kindred, age 60 departed life Tues., February 19, 2019. She was born in Savannah, GA on March 20, 1958 to Lee Jessie Anthony and the late Gertrude Denise Echols. She completed her education in the New Haven School System graduating Lee High School in 1976. Sheila worked at Yale New Haven Hospital for over 29 years. Niecey leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Ronnie Stevens; daughter, LaRonda Kindred; son, Tyrone (Veronica) Kindred; sisters, Rhonda Kindred, Alexandre'a and Latandr'a Echols; brother, Tony Anthony; special sons, Lawrence Pringle, James Stephens and Keyshon Taylor; two stepchildren; and a host of family and friends. Sheila was predeceased by her daughter, Sharon Wylie.
A celebration of her life will take place Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at The New Trinity Temple COGIC, 285 Dixwell Ave, New Haven, CT 06511. Friends may call Thursday at the church from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Interment will be private. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St, New Haven, CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Kindred family, please visit,
www.hkhfuneralservices.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 27, 2019
