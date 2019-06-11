Bell, Sheila Faith Allen

Sheila Faith Allen Bell, 68, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019. She was born in Little Rock, AR on August 8, 1950 to the late Rev. Dr. Frank M. Allen and Flora Stringer Allen. Sheila leaves to mourn her son, Allen Bell; nephews, Rev. George Allen, Jr. (Jessica) and Duane Allen (Tisha), great-nephews, Jelani Malik Allen and Marquis Holloway; and a host of cousins, Sorors, and special friends. She was predeceased by her siblings, George Allen, Sr., Marsha Allen Best and John Kelsey Allen.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 12 Noon at Beulah Heights First Pentecostal Church, 782 Orchard St., New Haven. Calling hours will be Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. to 12 Noon. Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. will perform their final rite at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the Cornell Scott Hill Health Center. Services by Howard K. Hill Funeral Services, 1287 Chapel St., New Haven. To leave a message of comfort, please visit,

www.hkhfuneralservices.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 12, 2019