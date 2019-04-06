New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Fetto, Sheila
Sheila Ann Fetto, age 62, of West Haven, beloved wife to the late John Fetto III, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 4, 2019. Born in New Haven on June 29, 1956, she was the daughter of the late John and Katherine (Donahue) Flannery. Sheila was an avid fan of the NY Yankees, NY Giants, and UCONN Women's basketball. Most of all, it was spending time with family that brought her the most joy.
Sheila is survived by her children; John Fetto IV, Maryellen Fetto, stepchildren; David (Angela) Fetto, Tina Griggs, grandchildren; Denise, Kamal, Ashley, Ryan, Susan, Gianni, Stella, siblings; Rita (Edward) Marcinkus, Katherine Flannery, and several nieces and nephews.
The hours for visitation will be on Monday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at the West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Her funeral procession will leave the funeral home on Tuesday morning at 9:30 am for A Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated in Saint Lawrence Church at 10 o'clock. Interment will be private. For online condolences, please visit our website at
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 7, 2019
