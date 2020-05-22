Givens, Sheila
Sheila Givens (neé Klosenski, formerly Weaver) passed away on May 20, 2020 at the Arden House in Hamden, CT after a long struggle with COPD and a recent Covid diagnosis. She leaves behind 3 daughters from her first marriage, Elizabeth (Casey) Cassidy, Diana (Andreas) Glocker and Sheila (Gordon Wiehler) Weaver and granddaughter Samantha Glocker (17); the children of her husband Robin with whom she had loving relationships, Kathy, Michael and Robin Givens and his wife Tracy; her God daughter, Debbie (Booze) Gugliazza and many extended family members and friends who cherish her memory and loved her in life. She especially loved her life-long friend, Bev Booze, her dear farm fair friend Sherry F. and her dear nurse, Sheryl B. Sheila was predeceased by her parents, Henry M. and Rena (Puzzi) Klosenski, her husband, Robin Givens, her granddaughter Amanda, and her favorite dog, Sam. This is our love letter to our Mom: Sheila was born on August 29, 1939 in Hamden, Connecticut where she lived her entire life. She was an accomplished pianist, dancer, goat farmer, seamstress, masseuse, community leader, farmer, tennis player, cook, and hostess. She was a devoted friend, wife, daughter, grandmother and mother. As a young and ever adventurous woman, she enjoyed driving to NYC for tea, fine fashion and dancing. She made beautiful dresses and evening gowns to wear out on the town. She danced with Vincent Price on American bandstand, and in later years took up line dancing. Her generosity of spirit was evident in her ever willingness to help others, and her community work. As a young mother, she was president of the PTA and sat on the Board of Education for Hamden. She was the Brownie Troop Leader and Girl Scout leader at State Street and Ridge Hill Schools. She worked as an executive secretary and office manager for various businesses, provided therapeutic massage services, and was an ambulance attendant before returning to the farm life with which she grew up. She loved deeply. Sheila had so much love to give, she created Lost Willow Farm where she could share all that love. She raised many animals (goats, pigs, sheep, turkeys, chickens and dogs) and helped others do the same, including the 4H. She was fondly known as the "Goat Lady of Connecticut" for being a great resource to other goat farmers, but also because she captured most of the competitive titles at the local and regional fairs. She was a hard worker who kept her family in shoes and food when times were tough by holding down two to three jobs. She made the hard work fun and was always ready with a smile, a laugh, or a shout to clear the living room so we could put on some records and dance. She was a tough, but loving and fair mother who her children greatly admired. She will be remembered for her strong work ethic, her ingenuity, her big laugh, her long and beautiful legs, her stylish dress, her beloved cigarettes, her love of good food, and the long conversations with friends and children over tea at the kitchen table. Her family would like to thank the heroic staff at the Arden House—in particular Patrick, Kim, Cindy, Sheryl, Bertha, Edwin, Michele, Lucinda, and Lynn for all they did over the years for Sheila, but especially for their efforts over the last 2 months. Thanks also to Laura R. who spent the last days with Sheila. You are all angels on earth.
There will be no viewing and due to the pandemic, the burial will be private. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Please omit flowers and if so desired, please have a memorial tree planted in Sheila's name. The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue has been in entrusted with the arrangements. Please send an online message of condolences to www.northhavenfuneral.com and provide your contact information.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 22, 2020.