Sheila L. Mignone Hottin
Hottin, Sheila L. Mignone
Sheila L. Mignone Hottin, 78, beloved wife of Leonard E. Hottin of East Haven passed away June 18, 2020 surrounded by her loving family after a courageous battle with Multiple Myeloma for th past 12 years in CT Hospice. Loving mother of Leonard M. (Phyllis) Hottin and Roxane (Michael) Dogolo all of East Haven. Cherished Grandmother of Leonard A., Ashley and Michael Hottin, Erica (Joe) D'Amato, Victoria and Michael Dogolo. Caring sister of Lorraine (William) Izzo of Trumbull and Anthony (Mary Ann) Mignone, Jr. of East Haven. Sheila was born in New Haven on August 16, 1941 a daughter of the late Anthony and Susan Manzi Mignone. Prior to her retirement, she worked for the former DLDS of Guilford for many years and also worked for the former Caporale's Food Fair in New Haven. She also leaves several nieces and nephews and her longtime friend Mary Tritto Mastriano. A special thank you to the Doctors, Nurses and Staff of the Sun Wing at CT Hospice for their compassion and care.
Her funeral procession will leave the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 234 Foxon Rd. (Rte 80) East Haven Monday morning at 10:30. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the St. Pio of Pietrelcina Parish at Our Lady of Pompeii Church at 11:00. Interment will be private. Friends may call MONDAY MORNING from 8:30-10:30. Memorial contributions may be made to CT Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT 06405 or at www.hospice.com. Sign Sheila's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
234 Foxon Road
East Haven, CT 06513-2034
(203) 467-3000
Thank You.
