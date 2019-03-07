Stepeck (Picanso), Sheila M.

Mrs. Sheila M. Picanso Stepeck, age 47, passed away surrounded by family on March 6, 2019.

Sheila was born in Derby, CT on March 2, 1972. She attended Naugatuck schools and worked as a Social Worker before becoming a Registered Nurse. Sheila worked at Yale New Haven Hospital in child psychiatry and was passionate about advocating for her patients and on behalf of her colleagues. Sheila won the Florence Nightingale Excellence in Nursing award in 2017. She was a resident of Naugatuck for many years before moving to Monroe. She enjoyed vacationing in Cape Cod with her sons and husband.

Sheila is survived by her husband John Stepeck, two sons: Corey Stepeck and Samuel Stepeck. She leaves behind two brothers, four sisters, many cousins, nieces, nephews and a tremendous amount of extended family, friends and colleagues.

She was predeceased by her mother; Elietta Ruby Picanso and her sister Maria Loughlin.

Services will be held Saturday March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. with a bereavement lunch to follow at Christ Church 470 Quaker Farms Rd (Route 188) Oxford, CT. Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 7, 2019