Pallatto, Sheila
Sheila Pallatto, 72, of North Haven, Connecticut, peacefully passed away wrapped in the love of her husband and family on June 24, 2020. Sheila was born in Barre, VT in September 1947, the eldest daughter of Archie McCullough, Jr. and Elizabeth Roberts, and she grew up in Milford, CT. For 50 years, she was a loving and devoted wife to Frank Pallatto, Jr. Raising her five children–Frank Pallatto III (Barb), Erin Pallatto, Nathan Pallatto (Jenn), Shannon Marzullo (Chris) and Nicole Harlow (Rob)–was Sheila's greatest accomplishment. Being a fun Grammie to her nine grandchildren–Donovan and Dylan Pallatto, Morgan Madenski, Anthony and Alyssa Pallatto, Emma and Tristan Marzullo, and Alexandre and Villette Harlow–was her greatest joy. As a librarian's aide, Sheila ran the Circulation desk at Quinnipiac University for many years and was well liked by the students. In her retirement, she especially enjoyed hand-crafting cards for those she loved. She is also survived by her siblings–Christine Blichfeldt, Carol Usdavin, Linda McCullough and Archie McCullough III.
The visiting hours will Sunday, June 28th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Sheila was passionate about the mission of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, so donations to CFF are greatly appreciated in lieu of flowers. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Sheila Pallatto, 72, of North Haven, Connecticut, peacefully passed away wrapped in the love of her husband and family on June 24, 2020. Sheila was born in Barre, VT in September 1947, the eldest daughter of Archie McCullough, Jr. and Elizabeth Roberts, and she grew up in Milford, CT. For 50 years, she was a loving and devoted wife to Frank Pallatto, Jr. Raising her five children–Frank Pallatto III (Barb), Erin Pallatto, Nathan Pallatto (Jenn), Shannon Marzullo (Chris) and Nicole Harlow (Rob)–was Sheila's greatest accomplishment. Being a fun Grammie to her nine grandchildren–Donovan and Dylan Pallatto, Morgan Madenski, Anthony and Alyssa Pallatto, Emma and Tristan Marzullo, and Alexandre and Villette Harlow–was her greatest joy. As a librarian's aide, Sheila ran the Circulation desk at Quinnipiac University for many years and was well liked by the students. In her retirement, she especially enjoyed hand-crafting cards for those she loved. She is also survived by her siblings–Christine Blichfeldt, Carol Usdavin, Linda McCullough and Archie McCullough III.
The visiting hours will Sunday, June 28th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. Sheila was passionate about the mission of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, so donations to CFF are greatly appreciated in lieu of flowers. www.northhavenfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 26, 2020.