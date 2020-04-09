|
Torre, Sherry Jean
Sherry Jean Torre, age 82, of West Haven passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 5th, at Connecticut Hospice in Branford, CT after a brief battle with cancer. She was born February 18, 1938, in New Haven, to Erasmo "Harry" and Anne (Smith) Grasso. She was a 1956 graduate of West Haven High School. In 1978, Sherry began working with the Southern New England Telephone Company as a clerk in the finance department and retired in 1999 after a career that spanned 21 years. Sherry truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; volunteering with WHEAT and Alex's Soup Kitchen, embarking on trips with friends, organizing social gatherings amongst her Senior Housing tenants, rooting for the NY Yankees and Miami Dolphins, and enjoying the company of her fellow members at the Italian American Club in West Haven. Sherry had many lifelong friendships that spoke to her ability to touch and support people in a deep and positive way. She is survived by her three sons, Peter Torre of Waterbury, Michael Torre of Wallingford and Mark Torre of Oxford, and her ten grandchildren. In recognition of the generational challenge that we're currently facing in the world, as well as the local restrictions that have impacted us all, services to celebrate Sherry's life will be put on hold until a later date that has yet to be determined. Family, friends, and others whose lives Sherry touched will be personally notified when plans are made official. In the interim, the family asks that any donations in lieu of flowers or for those desiring memorial contributions be made in memory of Sherry to Alex's Soup Kitchen, First Congregational Church of West Haven, where she found her most happiness.
Services and burial are private.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 12, 2020