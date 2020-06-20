Frost, Rev. Sherwood M. "Don"
Sherwood Macdonald "Don" Frost, 88, of West Hartford, passed away unexpectedly on June 18, 2020. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Julie (Haugh) Frost. Born in New York, Don was the son of the late Ernest W. Frost and Frances (Macdonald) Frost. He served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard. Don was a graduate of Gordon College (Wenham, MA) and was an ordained Baptist minister. He was pastor for many years of the Evangelical Baptist Church of North Haven, and continued to perform weddings for friends and family at every opportunity. After completing graduate work (Masters and 6th year) at Southern CT State University, Don became the school psychologist at Hall High School where he worked for over 25 years, and was known as "Dr. Frost" and always had time to listen and a full bowl of candy on his desk. Don leaves his children Richard D. Frost (Lynette Turner), Sherwood "Donnie" Frost, Jr. and Cynthia (Frost) Walsh (Tom Walsh), as well as Julie's daughters Hilary Poriss (Christopher Bailey) and Sarah Poriss (Paul Spirito). He also leaves five grandchildren; Brett Frost, Hannah, Sarah and Rebekah Walsh, and Lucas Bailey. Don was predeceased by his brother Ron Frost and sister Jeannie Hazen of Wallingford. He will also be mourned by Julie's six sisters and brothers and his many nieces and nephews. Don was loved by all who knew him and we will miss him every day.
Services for Don will be private. Donations in his name can be made to the West Hartford Food Pantry (checks payable to "The Town That Cares"), 50 South Main St., West Hartford, CT 06107. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home of West Hartford is caring for the arrangements. To share a memory of Don, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com.
Sherwood Macdonald "Don" Frost, 88, of West Hartford, passed away unexpectedly on June 18, 2020. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Julie (Haugh) Frost. Born in New York, Don was the son of the late Ernest W. Frost and Frances (Macdonald) Frost. He served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard. Don was a graduate of Gordon College (Wenham, MA) and was an ordained Baptist minister. He was pastor for many years of the Evangelical Baptist Church of North Haven, and continued to perform weddings for friends and family at every opportunity. After completing graduate work (Masters and 6th year) at Southern CT State University, Don became the school psychologist at Hall High School where he worked for over 25 years, and was known as "Dr. Frost" and always had time to listen and a full bowl of candy on his desk. Don leaves his children Richard D. Frost (Lynette Turner), Sherwood "Donnie" Frost, Jr. and Cynthia (Frost) Walsh (Tom Walsh), as well as Julie's daughters Hilary Poriss (Christopher Bailey) and Sarah Poriss (Paul Spirito). He also leaves five grandchildren; Brett Frost, Hannah, Sarah and Rebekah Walsh, and Lucas Bailey. Don was predeceased by his brother Ron Frost and sister Jeannie Hazen of Wallingford. He will also be mourned by Julie's six sisters and brothers and his many nieces and nephews. Don was loved by all who knew him and we will miss him every day.
Services for Don will be private. Donations in his name can be made to the West Hartford Food Pantry (checks payable to "The Town That Cares"), 50 South Main St., West Hartford, CT 06107. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home of West Hartford is caring for the arrangements. To share a memory of Don, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on Jun. 20, 2020.