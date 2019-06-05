Kronkaitis, Shige

Shige Kronkaitis of New Haven passed away peacefully June 4, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She was the cherished wife of Vyto Kronkaitis. Shige was born in Nagoya, Japan August 23, 1927, a daughter of the late Matsujiro and Tatsu Masuda. She loved being with her family, gardening, sewing, art and crafts and traveling with her husband. Shige was the loving mother of Rita (Timothy) Bownes and Anthony (Lisa Messer) Kronkaitis. Grandmother of Christie, Chelsea and Tina Bownes and Patrick Kronkaitis. Sister of Miyo Muroga. She is also survived by five great-granddaughters. Shige was predeceased by four brothers and sisters in Japan.

A funeral service will be held in the LUPINSKI FUNERAL HOME, INC. 821 State Street, New Haven Friday morning at 11. Family and friends may visit Friday morning from 10 until the time of service. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Sign the guestbook online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com. Published in The New Haven Register on June 6, 2019