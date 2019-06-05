New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lupinski Funeral Home
821 State St.
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 865-4205
Resources
More Obituaries for Shige Kronkaitis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shige Kronkaitis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shige Kronkaitis Obituary
Kronkaitis, Shige
Shige Kronkaitis of New Haven passed away peacefully June 4, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She was the cherished wife of Vyto Kronkaitis. Shige was born in Nagoya, Japan August 23, 1927, a daughter of the late Matsujiro and Tatsu Masuda. She loved being with her family, gardening, sewing, art and crafts and traveling with her husband. Shige was the loving mother of Rita (Timothy) Bownes and Anthony (Lisa Messer) Kronkaitis. Grandmother of Christie, Chelsea and Tina Bownes and Patrick Kronkaitis. Sister of Miyo Muroga. She is also survived by five great-granddaughters. Shige was predeceased by four brothers and sisters in Japan.
A funeral service will be held in the LUPINSKI FUNERAL HOME, INC. 821 State Street, New Haven Friday morning at 11. Family and friends may visit Friday morning from 10 until the time of service. Burial will follow in All Saints Cemetery. Sign the guestbook online at www.lupinskifuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on June 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lupinski Funeral Home
Download Now