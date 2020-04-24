|
Fitch, Shirley A.
Shirley A. Fitch, age 73 of West Haven, CT passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer in the early morning of April 17, 2020 at Yale New Haven Hospital - St. Raphael's campus, with her devoted husband Mathew T. Fitch by her side. Shirley was born in Binghamton, NY to James V. and Lucy (Parrillo) Capolupo. She grew up in Binghamton and spent many summers with her aunt and uncle, Angela and Dominic Mauro, in Hornell, NY. Shirley attended grammar school in Binghamton and graduated from Binghamton North Senior High School. She furthered her education in business school and became a highly respected businesswoman in the Binghamton area, where her father James owned and operated several successful businesses. Upon her father's death in 1977, she became the owner and manager of the family's Del Motel located on Court St., Route US 11 in Binghamton, NY. She operated this business for over 20 years while also caring for her mother Lucy Capolupo at the family home until her mother's death in 1996. Shirley was an extremely devoted daughter who would do anything for her mother and family. Shirley was a dedicated, loving wife of 31 years to Mathew T. Fitch. She also enjoyed spending time with her many aunts, uncles and cousins. Shirley was always ready to go on an adventure and enjoyed music and the arts. She and Mathew frequently traveled to different states including Pennsylvania, Delaware, Massachusetts and Maine, to name a few, for plays and concerts. A highlighted annual vacation was attending her cousin Francis "Buzz" Mauro, Jr.'s fundraising galas to support his Theatre Lab in Washington, DC. She also enjoyed taking their grandchildren Tyler and Stephen on mini-vacations and adventures through the years. Shirley was an avid collector of antique Victorian dolls and Santa Clauses, and started both of her grandsons collecting nutcrackers and Christmas villages. Shirley had impeccable taste in clothing and jewelry and always looked beautiful. She also had a keen eye for decorating, and her home reflected her style and vision.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband Mathew T. Fitch, her stepdaughter Sharon Roady of Hamden and grandchildren Tyler and Stephen Roady of Hamden. Shirley was blessed with a large extended family that included many close cousins, nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Marianne Vahey and Dr. Peter Schwartz and the entire oncology team of doctors, nurses and support staff that took exceptional care of Shirley during her many treatments and hospitalizations at Smilow Cancer Center, New Haven, CT. Shirley was also very fond of her in-home caregivers Phyllis and Veronica from Visiting Angels in Woodbridge, CT. Lastly, a special thank you to Shirley's team of nurses, therapists and her hospice team from the VNA Community Healthcare and Hospice, Hamden, CT, who provided her and her family much needed support during the last few months of her life.
All services in CT are private, and in care of West Haven Funeral Home at the Green. Interment will take place in Hornell, NY, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or VNA Community Healthcare and Hospice. To leave a message for Shirley's family, please visit our website,
www.westhavenfuneral.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 26, 2020