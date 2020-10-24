1/1
Shirley A. (Morrow) Middleton
1935 - 2020
Middleton, Shirley A. (Morrow)
Our beloved Shirley A. Middleton (Morrow) passed away on Thursday, October 15th, 2020. Shirley was born July 12th, 1935 in Blairsville, PA to Berry B. Morrow and Viola E. Morrow. Shirley was pre-deceased by her husband, David S. Middleton, Jr., and sons Philip R. Middleton and Matthew L. Middleton and a sister Esther Semper. Shirley is survived by her son, David S. Middleton III, brothers Benjamin, Philip, and Richard Morrow, sisters Donna Burgess and Beth Berry, granddaughter Ashleigh Fritz, great granddaughter Brianna Seixas, and countless nieces and nephews.
At a young age, Shirley moved with her family to Guilford, CT where she remained a resident until the time of her passing. She graduated from Guilford High School in 1953 and went on to earn a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Connecticut in 1959, becoming a beloved piano teacher in town. When she was younger, she played the piano and organ at her local church and was a devoted Jehovah Witness. She will be remembered for her talent, kindness, and adoration she had for her family.
Services will be held via Zoom, you may participate by either telephone or video.
Friday Oct. 30 at 7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Shirley A. Middleton Gofundme, which will be gifted to the GHS Music Program. Arrangements in care of the Guilford Funeral Home, 115 Church St, Guilford. To share a memory or leave condolences, visit www.guilfordfuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Oct. 24, 2020.
