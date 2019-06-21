Thompson, Shirley A.

Shirley Anne Thompson passed away at Connecticut hospice of Branford on Friday the 14 2019 at the age of 77. Shirley is survived by her siblings, Paul Gagnon of Hamden, Joanne Brock of Indiana, Conrad Gagnon of Baltimore, and Karen Naggie of Middletown. She is predeceased by her mother,Bernice Neace Gagnon, her father, Leo Gagnon,her siblings, Leona Wojcik, Rey Gagnon, and Norma Johnson, and her Aunt Alice and Uncle Bill who raised her. Shirley is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, William Thompson. They were married in 1957 in Stoney Creek, Branford Connecticut. Shirley is lovingly remembered by her children, William Thompson (Susan) of Florida, David Thompson (Kathy) of Tennessee, James Thompson (Cheryl) of North Haven, Bryan Thompson of Branford, and Kathy Carlson (Brett) of North Haven, her grandchildren, David and Brianna Thompson, Jennifer Darcy and James Jr. Thompson, and Samantha and Michael Kobuta, as well as her great-grandchildren, Connor and Lorraine Thompson, and Cora and Brea Darcy. Shirley was born November 24, 1941 in Stafford Springs, Maine. She graduated from North Haven High School. While raising five children she found the time to work as a waitress, bus driver, and for many years, a dental assistant. Shirley enjoyed sewing, tending to her garden, creating stained glass, her cats, Nala and Sophia and spending time with her grandchildren.

The visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 26, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A service will be conducted at the funeral home at 7 p.m. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made out to the Connecticut Hospice, 100 Double Beach Rd, Branford, CT 06405 in her name. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on June 23, 2019