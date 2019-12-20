New Haven Register Obituaries
North Haven Funeral Home, Inc.
36 Washington Avenue
North Haven, CT 06473-2309
(203) 239-1179
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
VESSICHIO, SHIRLEY A.
Shirley Armstead Vessichio, 70, of Wallingford, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Yale New Haven Hospital. She was the beloved wife of 35 years to P. Anthony Vessichio. Shirley was born in New Haven on March 2, 1949 and was the daughter of the late Wilbur and Shirley Gray Armstead. She had worked for the former Connecticut Savings Bank and later as an office manager for Unitek of Hamden for many years until her retirement. Shirley enjoyed cooking, baking, but most of all she enjoyed her family who she loved unconditionally. Mother of Michelle Garcia and Jennifer Ouellette (Dwaine). Stepmother of Lynn Camera, Laura Carrubba (Michael) and Craig Vessichio (Stacey). Sister of Joyce Armstead, Amy Rosenplanter (Bill), Arthur and Beverly Armstead, and the late William Armstead, Audrey Plagese and Nancy Marcarelli. Also survived by five grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Closer to Free Fund, Smilow c/o Yale New Haven Hospital Development, PO Box 1849, New Haven, CT 06508. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 21, 2019
