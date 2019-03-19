Aaronson, Shirley

Shirley (Ledewitz) Aaronson, age 97, of 200 Leeder Hill Dr., Hamden, devoted wife of 52 years to the late Judge Lester H. Aaronson, died at her home on Mar 13, 2019. Born in New York City, May 1, 1922, Shirley was a daughter of the late Benjamin Jacob and Bessie Neveloff Ledewitz. After graduating Hillhouse High School, attended Leland Powers School of Radio, Theater and Television. Beloved Mother of Richard (Linda) of Chicago, Stuart of New York City and Robert (Margaret) of Los Angeles. Dear Sister of Phyllis Blumberg and the late William Ledewitz, Sylvia Oliver Rosen, Nathan Ledewitz and Frieda Axelrod White. Cherished grandmother of Matthew (Kate), Josh (Lesley), Emily (Selom), James, Rachel and Jonah. Cherished great-grandmother of Alex, Caroline, Sarah, William and Evy.

Funeral Services at Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, 543 George St., New Haven on WEDNESDAY, March 20th at 11:00 o'clock with Interment Services to follow at Beth Hamedrosh Cemetery, 3 Brockett Pl., East Haven. Memorial Contributions May be sent to Jewish Family Services of Greater New Haven, 1440 Whalley Ave., New Haven, CT 06515 by phone 203-389-5599 x102, by mail, or through their website, jfsnh.org.

To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence please visit: www.shurefuneralhome.com Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 19, 2019