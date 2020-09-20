1/1
Shirley Allen
1933 - 2020
Allen, Shirley
Shirley M. Allen born Jan. 3, 1933 in NY, NY, transitioned from this world peacefully in her sleep at home on Friday Sep. 18, 1920. She is survived by her daughters Marcy Allen-Carsten (Mark), and Mitzi Allen-Harris (Richard), brother Harold Stern, grandchildren Eric, Evan and Alyson, four great-grandchildren, nieces, cousins and friends. She was a stay at home mom who was able to turn her love of antiques into her own business. She was an avid lover and rescuer of animals and she adored her dogs throughout the years. When asked what her favorite sound was, she replied, "The sound of children laughing". She was devoted to the love of her life Stanley Allen for 44 years who preceded her departure. She was Bronx born and bred but also lived in Kingston, NY, Georgia, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL and finally Guilford, CT.
She took great joy from her worldwide travels, Broadway shows, Sinatra and big band music. She loved Bloody Mary's, great food and great company. She had a remarkable zest for life and will always be remembered for her infectious laugh. She lived a fulfilling life as wife, mother, Bubbe, sister, aunt, cousin and friend.
In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial donation to: Jacksonville Humane Society, National Anti-vivisection Society, or the Dan Cosgrove Animal Shelter in Branford, CT.
The funeral will be Mon., Sep. 21, 1920 at 12:00 noon at the Beth-El Cemetery in Paramus, NJ. If you plan to attend please arrive outside the main office building by 11:30 a.m. Due to the pandemic there will be no calling hours. Funeral arrangements in care of Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven. wwwshurefuneralhome.com



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Funeral
12:00 PM
Beth-El Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
