New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keenan Funeral Home
330 Notch Hill Road
North Branford, CT 06471
(203) 481-3217
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Palasiewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Ann Palasiewski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Shirley Ann Palasiewski Obituary
Palasiewski, Shirley Ann
Shirley Ann Palasiewski, age 92, of Branford passed away on April 8, 2019 at Branford Hills Health Center surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter J. Palasiewski. Shirley was born in New Haven, Connecticut on July 5, 1926 to the late Margaret (Leahy) Scholemann. Shirley grew up on her family dairy farm. She worked for Restland Farms in Northford for over 50 Years. She enjoyed working in her vegetable garden, and was famous for her strawberry jam and homemade root beer. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be sadly missed. She is survived by four children. Three daughters, Sandra (Stan) Zalonski of Northford, CT, Diane (Joel) Fitzgerald of Charlotte, NC, and Beverly (Joe) DeCato of New Haven, CT, and one son Walter (Mary) Palasiewski of Northford, CT as well as eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by one brother Arnold Schloemann, one sister Rita Wall and one sister-in-law Mary Schloemann. She is survived by one cousin Catherine Nesspickel. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford, CT on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Monica Church, 1331 Middletown Avenue, Northford. Interment immediately after at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit,
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keenan Funeral Home
Download Now