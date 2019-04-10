Palasiewski, Shirley Ann

Shirley Ann Palasiewski, age 92, of Branford passed away on April 8, 2019 at Branford Hills Health Center surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter J. Palasiewski. Shirley was born in New Haven, Connecticut on July 5, 1926 to the late Margaret (Leahy) Scholemann. Shirley grew up on her family dairy farm. She worked for Restland Farms in Northford for over 50 Years. She enjoyed working in her vegetable garden, and was famous for her strawberry jam and homemade root beer. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be sadly missed. She is survived by four children. Three daughters, Sandra (Stan) Zalonski of Northford, CT, Diane (Joel) Fitzgerald of Charlotte, NC, and Beverly (Joe) DeCato of New Haven, CT, and one son Walter (Mary) Palasiewski of Northford, CT as well as eleven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by one brother Arnold Schloemann, one sister Rita Wall and one sister-in-law Mary Schloemann. She is survived by one cousin Catherine Nesspickel. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 330 Notch Hill Road, North Branford, CT on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9 a.m. – 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at St. Monica Church, 1331 Middletown Avenue, Northford. Interment immediately after at All Saints Cemetery, North Haven. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit,

Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 11, 2019