Laucella, Shirley Annette
Shirley Annette Laucella, of Branford passed away peacefully September 22, 2019 at her home. She is the beloved wife of Nicholas C. Laucella. Born in New Haven on April 16, 1936 daughter of the late Alfred and Frances Vollaro Romano, Shirley was an extremely hard working and determined person who was extremely devoted to her family. She had many jobs through the years, including working for SNET, Caldor, Indecor, the New Haven Savings Bank and retired after many years as an accounting clerk for the New Haven Superior Court. She is the loving mother of Diane (Gerald) Rudnick, Mark (Alison) Laucella and Michael (Linda) Laucella. Sister of Barbara Henderson, Rosemarie Romano and James Romano. Proud grandmother of Andrea, Gregory, Erica, and Kelsey Laucella and Steven and Christopher Rudnick. Shirley's family would like to thank her many caregivers who provided compassionate and loving care to her through her illness, especially Claudia, Ada, and LaToya.
Visiting hours will be held Wednesday evening from 4:00-7:00 in the Iovanne Funeral Home, Inc. 11 Wooster Place in New Haven. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday morning at 9:30 in St. John Bosco Parish at St. Mary's Church 731 Main St. in Branford. Relatives and friends are asked to go directly to church. Burial will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to PO Box 1000 Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38101. Share a memory and sign Shirley's guest book online at www.iovanne.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 24, 2019