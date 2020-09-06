1/
Shirley Chauser Chasin
1927 - 2020
Chasin, Shirley Chauser
Shirley Chauser Chasin, 92 of Whitney Center, 200 Leeder Hill Drive, Hamden, CT, beloved wife of the late Jack S Chasin passed away on September 5, 2020. She was born on September 25, 1927 in New Haven to the late Samuel and Rose Chauser. She is survived by her daughter Cynthia C Jedynak, grandchildren Matthew Frankel, Jeremy Frankel, Michael (Lindsay) Keehan, Benjamin Chasin and Jessica Chasin, great-grandchildren Elizabeth, Hannah and Connor Frankel and Avery Keehan, daughter-in-law Michelle Chasin, brother Barry (Millie) Chauser and sister-in-law Thelma (Gilbert) Strickler. She was predeceased by her son Glenn Chasin. daughter Sharon Hoxley-Chasin and son-in-laws Charles Hoxley and Thomas Jedynak. She had many friends and will be missed by all.
Funeral Services will be held at Mishkan Israel Cemetery, Jewell St. New Haven on TUESDAY afternoon September 8, at 12:30 o'clock. The Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven is in care of Arrangements. To sign an online registry book or to leave a message of condolence, Please visit; www.shurefuneralhome.com. WEARING OF MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE REQUIRED.



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Mishkan Israel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Robert E. Shure Funeral Home
543 George Street
New Haven, CT 06511
(203) 562-8244
