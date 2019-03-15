|
Crews, Shirley
Shirley Smith Crews, 63, of Derby, CT went home to be with the Lord on Mon., March 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 27, 1955 in Darlington, SC, the daughter of the late Ed & Oletha Smith and Lucille Harris Lewis. She leaves to cherish her memories her children Alicia Freeman (Dana), Tilise Smith, Stephanie Smith (Daniel) and Robert Smith. Four brothers James Edward Smith. Roosevelt (Rock) Smith, Earl (Giant) Harris and William Harris. Four sisters Alphine Smith, Louise Traynum, Mary Staton (James) of Naugatuck and Loretta Robinson-Turner. Thirteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. A celebration of life will be held Sat. March 16, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Star Bethlehem Church, 18 Lester St. Ansonia, CT 06401. Calling hours 9 a.m. until time of service. Services of comfort entrusted to McClam Funeral Home, 95 Dixwell Ave. New Haven,CT 06511. To leave a message of comfort for the Crews family, please visit www.mcclamfuneralhome.net.
Published in The New Haven Register on Mar. 15, 2019