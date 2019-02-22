New Haven Register Obituaries
|
Beecher and Bennett Funeral Home
2300 Whitney Avenue
Hamden, CT 06518
(203) 288-0800
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Shirley DeLeonardo


Shirley DeLeonardo Obituary
DeLeonardo, Shirley
Shirley Jean DeLeonardo, 92, of Hamden, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019. She was born in New Haven on July 19, 1926 to the late George and Esther Anderson Sullis. Shirley grew up in New Haven before attending the Stone Academy. She had been a resident of Hamden for over 60 years and was a longtime parishioner of Grace & St. Peter's Church. She had enjoyed traveling with her friends, having girls night on Friday evenings, and golf.
Shirley will be remembered by her daughter, Betsy D'Amico and her husband Fred of Hamden; her son, David DeLeonardo of Hamden; grandchildren, Marissa, Sarah, and Nicholas D'Amico and Nicholas DeLeonardo, and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by a sister, Betty Kelly.
Friends may visit with her family on Monday, February 25th at BEECHER & BENNETT, 2300 Whitney Ave., Hamden from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m., prior to her service in the funeral home at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Beaverdale Memorial Park. To make a donation to the in Shirley's memory, go to . To share a condolence with her family, please see obituary at www.beecherandbennett.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 22, 2019
