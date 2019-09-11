|
Johnstone, Shirley E.
Shirley E. Camp Johnstone, 100, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 9, 2019 at her home with her family by her side. She was the beloved wife of the late David R. Johnstone, Sr. Shirley was born in New Haven on January 3, 1919; daughter of the late Charles and Josephine Tripp Camp. She had worked for many years as a bookkeeper with her husband at their family business, The Johnstone Co. Shirley enjoyed crossword puzzles, classic movies, and spending time with her family whom she loved unconditionally. She is survived by her sons David R. Johnstone, Jr. and his wife Catherine,of Cheshire and Michael A. Johnstone and his wife Karen of Killingworth. Also survived by granddaughters Michelle Morris, Tracey Sorrentino, Tonya Johnstone, Sherrie Baumber and Heather McAllister and nine great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her beloved daughter Nancy, and her two brothers and three sisters. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all her care givers over the years for their care and compassion.
The visiting hours will be Saturday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Ave., North Haven, CT. A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Beaverdale Memorial Park, New Haven, CT. www.northhavenfuneral.com
Published in The New Haven Register on Sept. 12, 2019