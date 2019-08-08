Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Klemenz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Elizabeth Klemenz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shirley Elizabeth Klemenz Obituary
Klemenz, Shirley Elizabeth
Shirley Elizabeth Klemenz, age 87, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019 at Milford Hospital surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late William J. Klemenz. Shirley was born on October 10, 1931 in New Haven to the later William J. and Elizabeth M. Quinn Hodgetts. Shirley retired from her position as Inspector at Peak Electronics after several years. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Louis Church, a member of their prayer club and Ladies Guild. She was devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family and will be sadly missed. Shirley is survived by her two sons, Steven T. (Doris) Klemenz of Cape Cod, MA and Timothy R. (Tina) Klemenz of West Haven. She leaves behind five grandchildren, Andrew, Dennis, Kevin, Dean and Matthew and five great-grandchildren, Drew, Jordan, Oskar, Emmett and Madeleine. She was predeceased by one son, William S. Klemenz and one sister Jane Renzi. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Louis Church, 89 Bull Hill Lane, West Haven. Interment to immediately follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
www.keenanfuneralhome.com
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.