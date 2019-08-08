|
Klemenz, Shirley Elizabeth
Shirley Elizabeth Klemenz, age 87, passed away peacefully on August 7, 2019 at Milford Hospital surrounded by her family. She was the beloved wife of the late William J. Klemenz. Shirley was born on October 10, 1931 in New Haven to the later William J. and Elizabeth M. Quinn Hodgetts. Shirley retired from her position as Inspector at Peak Electronics after several years. She was a longtime parishioner of St. Louis Church, a member of their prayer club and Ladies Guild. She was devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family and will be sadly missed. Shirley is survived by her two sons, Steven T. (Doris) Klemenz of Cape Cod, MA and Timothy R. (Tina) Klemenz of West Haven. She leaves behind five grandchildren, Andrew, Dennis, Kevin, Dean and Matthew and five great-grandchildren, Drew, Jordan, Oskar, Emmett and Madeleine. She was predeceased by one son, William S. Klemenz and one sister Jane Renzi. Family and friends may visit Keenan Funeral Home, 238 Elm Street, West Haven on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Louis Church, 89 Bull Hill Lane, West Haven. Interment to immediately follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery, West Haven. To leave an online condolence or tribute, please visit
Published in The New Haven Register from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2019