Shirley G. Dyson Piekarski, 98, of North Haven was reunited on Thursday, April 30, 2020 with her husband, the late Henry P. Piekarski, Sr. and her sons the late Henry P. Piekarski, Jr. and William Piekarski. She was born in New Haven on August 20, 1921 and was the daughter of the late Walter and Mary Flounders Dyson. She is survived by her sons, Robert Piekarski (Norma); Mark Piekarski (Marcy); Eric Piekarski (Nancy); and Wayne Piekarski (Fran). In addition, she leaves 13 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her brothers, George, Albert, Frederick, Richard, Raymond Dyson and her sister, Mary Dyson. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, was a member of the Jolly Timers and the East Haven Senior Center. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff on the Star Wing and Recreation Department of the Regency House, Wallingford for the excellent comfort and care they provided to Shirley this past year and half.
Private services have been entrusted to The Havens Family, North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 2, 2020.
