Shirley (D'addio) Gaetano
1942 - 2020
Shirley, Gaetano (D'addio)
Shirley (D'addio) Gaetano, 78, of New Haven, passed away May 15, 2020 at St. Raphael Campus Hospital. She was born February 16, 1942 in New Haven to the late Frank and Rose (DiStorco) Paduano. Shirley is survived by her loving and devoted children, Eric D'Addio of New Haven, Renee Skrebis (Anthony) of East Haven and Diane Pappacoda (Nick) of North Branford along with one sister, Anita Paduano Greenberg.
Shirley was a graduate of Eli Whitney Technical School and later taught at the School of the Blind. She was a Nursery Teacher at Cherry Hill Bowling Alley. A special 'Thank You' to all the doctors and nurses at Yale New Haven Hospital, especially Mike, Mary, Orlando, Jill, Juliana, Dr. Pawlak and Dr. Papageorge.
A private viewing will be held at the Clancy-Palumbo Funeral Home, 43 Kirkham Ave., East Haven on Thursday. Family and friends are invited to meet and attend a graveside service at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 22, 2020 in East Lawn Cemetery, 58 River Street, East Haven, CT 06512, please go directly to the cemetery and maintain social distancing during the service.
www.Clancy-PalumboFuneralHome.com
203-467-2789



Published in The New Haven Register on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
