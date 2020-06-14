Gershman, Shirley (Levinson)Shirley (Levinson) Gershman passed away peacefully at the age of 97 after a brief illness. Died at Monotowese health & rehab on June 13, 2020. Born in New Haven on September 20, 1922. Lived in Hamden on Putnam Avenue. She was the daughter of the late Harry and Anna (Dipsiner) Levinson. Beloved mother to Sandra (Ken) Jodrie of Northhampton, MA; Adrian (Fred) Federico of Madison, CT. She leaves behind a sister, Dorothy Greenwald of New Haven; brother Samuel (Sharon) Levinson of Stratford; and the late Estelle Swearsky and two brothers, Victor and Louis Levinson. Cherished grandmother to Rich Federico, Amy Reen, Fred Federico, Ria Kalinowski, and Delia Jodrie; great-grandmother of six. Her husband Alexander Gershman, whom was she married to for 77 wonderful years, died peacefully the following day. He was her partner and love of her life! She enjoyed traveling with her friends to many destinations including Hawaii, Las Vegas, the Virgin Islands, and especially Del Ray Florida, where they vacationed for many years in the winter months. Her greatest joys were playing cards with her husband every night and watching her great-grandchildren play in her daughter's pool. She was very stylish and loved to dress up.Funeral services will be heldat Congregation Sinai Memorial, 50 Farwell Street, West Haven on Tuesday, June 16 at 11:00 a.m. Period of mourning will be PRIVATE. Robert E. Shure & Son Funeral Home, New Haven.