Shirley H. Brower passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at Connecticut Hospice in Branford. In her final hours she was surrounded by her devoted family telling her how brave she was. Her daughter Cathy Saffioti and her husband Paul, granddaughter Jennifer Kelly and her husband Joe, great-grandchildren Taylor Kelly, Justin Kelly, her grandson Nicholas Saffioti (Danielle) waiting by the phone and her best friend Jean Antisdel. Shirley is also survived by her son David Brower (Theresa), their three children and three grandchildren, her daughter Jeannie Carson (David) and their daughter Katie Carson. She was predeceased by her husband William J. Brower. Her Parents David Sturrock (Jean) and her sister Jean Marie Jones.

Shirley was brave her entire life. She survived the depression working hard on her family's farm to help her parents. Chopping wood, milking the cows, taking care of the chickens and other livestock. She did what ever job was asked of her to help her parents keep the farm.

Shirley graduated from Laconia High School in Laconia, New Hampshire in 1943 and then off to New York. She graduated from The Powers School on Park Avenue New York City for modeling. After her Modeling career she moved to Boston and lived at the Franklin Square House while working as a secretary in an attorney's office. It was in Boston where she met the love of her life at a dance and soon after became Mrs. William Brower. Her and her husband were married for 67 years. Once her children were grown, she worked as a secretary for her husband and then worked for Weber Grills demonstrating their grills all across Connecticut.

Shirley continued through her life to help others even when her young family was struggling themselves. Cathy recounts waiting on the porch of their tiny apartment while watching her mother carry food to a near by family in need, packing up boxes filled with food, clothes and toys which were sent to needy families across the southern parts of the US, and Shirley saving money each year to be sure a family in Derby, CT got a Thanksgiving Turkey.

Shirley was always teased about her love for shopping and all though that might be true. It was her way of being sure her children got what they needed, that every Christmas under the tree was filled with exciting presents and that she always was dressed to the nines for any event her husband's career took them. Shirley did it all with bargain hunting to the max as she had envelopes ear marked for all that was needed.

She will be missed by her grandchildren Jennifer and Nicholas and her great-grandchildren Taylor, and Justin as she was a loving and devoted Mema.

There will be a memorial service at United Methodist Church, 811 East Main Street Branford, CT on May 18 at 11 a.m. Cathy would like to thank the following: CT Hospice staff, Nurses, Doctors and Volunteers for their warmth and kindness. Home Instead Senior Care in Guilford, CT for sending us Jean, Ann and Lindsey (our Angels). To Jackie and Kellen from Patient Care. A special thanks to Jean Antisdel and Terry (Theresa) O'Connor for becoming Shirley's special friends. Please send a donation in Shirley's honor to CT Hospice at 100 Double Beach Rd., Branford, CT. Published in The New Haven Register on May 12, 2019