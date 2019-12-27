Home

Shirley Harrison Obituary
Harrison, Shirley
Shirley O'Donnell Harrison, 90, of Wallingford, formerly of Cheshire, died Monday, Dec. 16, 2019 at Masonic Care in Wallingford. She is survived by her beloved daughter Robyn Harrison of Middletown and two grandchildren, Leah Gioella and Brett Harrison. She was predeceased by her husband Edward Harrison and a son Mark Harrison (NHFD). She was born Feb. 21, 1929 in New Haven a daughter of the late William and Ethel Joyce O'Donnell and had worked as a teacher's aide in Cheshire Schools. She was a great dancer and loved to travel with her husband to many places including Europe, Hawaii and the Caribbean Islands. Funeral service and burial were private.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 29, 2019
