Moore, Shirley J. Warren
Shirley Jean Moore, age 63, of New Haven, passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020, leaving this earthly home and ascending to her heavenly home, after a valiant bout with cancer. Shirley was born July 3, 1956 to John Warren Sr. and Mabel Warren in New Haven, CT where she attended New Haven Public Schools and graduated from Wilbur Cross High School in 1975. She was married to Willie Ray Moore for 30 years. She was a dedicated, diligent and dependable employee at The Willows Rehabilitation & Nursing Center where she worked as a Head Cook for 16 years. Shirley attended PowerHouse Ministries, New Haven, CT. Shirley was a devoted Wife, Mother and Caregiver to her entire family and extended families. She loved to cook and had a heart for taking care of people. A few of her favorite things to do included shopping and going to 'Jimmies' for seafood. She was a woman of few words... who had a love for God and for helping others...that was bigger than life. Shirley leaves to cherish her memories, her parents; John Warren Sr. and Mabel Warren and her husband; Willie Ray Moore. In addition, she is survived by her children, Monica Craddock (Anthony), Mark Washington, Marlene & Jamar (Kat) Washington (twins); her 'other son', Davonte J. Warren (Grandson); and a stepson, Willie Newton, all of New Haven, CT. She will always be adored and remembered by her 16 grandchildren, and especially Jamyra Washington, Ijan Whitaker and Lauren Sellers, whom she nurtured and played an integral part in their upbringing along with great-grandson, Takiye Warren, who just loved to be at Grandmom's! She also leaves her two brothers, John Warren Jr. (Sheila) of Delaware and Jeffrey Warren (Sylvia) of New Haven; and a sister, Shirley Lawrence. Also, fondly cherishing her memory is a special niece, Mabel Regina Warren-Knight and great-nephew, Karl Snipe Jr. Shirley will be lovingly remembered by a host of family and friends, along with her church family. Shirley was predeceased by her sisters, Leola and Viola Warren; and her maternal grandmother, Pearlitha Henley. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 — "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online guestbook available at curvinkcouncil.com
Published in The New Haven Register on May 22, 2020.