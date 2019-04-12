Home

Shirley Johnson Greenwald, formerly of North Haven, died peacefully on March 14. She is survived by her children, Cindy Albert Link, Bill Greenwald, Mary Greenwald and Vicky Stigum, their spouses, seven grandchildren and two brothers. Her husband, Dr. Willard F. Greenwald, Jr., predeceased her. Donations may be made in Shirley's memory to the Yale School of Nursing: https://nursing.yale.edu/ Full tribute available at: http://driscollfuneralhome.tributes.com/obituary/show/Shirley-Johnson-Greenwald-106937764
Published in The New Haven Register on Apr. 14, 2019
