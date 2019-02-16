New Haven Register Obituaries
Shirley L. Peterson


1929 - 2019
Shirley L. Peterson Obituary
Peterson, Shirley L.
Shirley L. Peterson, 90, formerly New Haven, CT, died on February 12, 2019. Shirley is survived by her daughter Sherrie Revet, four grandchildren two great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Shirley was born on January 21, 1929, in West Haven, CT, the daughter of the late, Nelson and Lucy Maurer Wilmot. She graduated from West Haven High School in 1946. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to SUNY Upstate Medical Center research department. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 16, 2019
