Klemenz, Shirley M.

Shirley Morrell Klemenz, 87, of North Haven, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Masonicare Health Center, Wallingford. She was the beloved wife of the late John V. Klemenz, Sr. Shirley was born in New Haven on July 17, 1931 and was the daughter of the late Irving H. and Edna Cronogue Morrell. She had worked as an assistant teacher at ACES in North Haven. Mother of John V. (Lillian) Klemenz Jr., Karl J. (Barbara) Klemenz and Thomas P. (Lauren) Klemenz. Also survived by seven grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, a brother and sister.

Her funeral procession will leave the North Haven Funeral Home, 36 Washington Avenue, on Wednesday morning at 11:00. Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St. Elizabeth of the Trinity Parish at St. Barnabas Church, 44 Washington Avenue, North Haven at 11:30. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 260 Cochituate Road, Farmington, MA 01701. www.northhavenfuneral.com Published in The New Haven Register on Feb. 18, 2019