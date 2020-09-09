1/
Shirley Mihalakos
Mihalakos, Shirley
Shirley Mihalakos, 73 of Hamden, passed away on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Formerly of Cheshire, she graduated from Cheshire High School in 1965 and worked in her family's restaurant and hospitality businesses.
An avid reader and puzzle enthusiast, she resided in Hamden for the past 6 years.
She is survived by her brother, Attorney George H. Mihalakos of Miami Beach; her sister, Stephanie A. Mihalakos of Weston and New York City; her niece, Attorney Liesel Schapira and nephew, Jimmy Schapira, both of New York City. All services were private. To send an online condolence, please visit www.shaughnesseybanks.com.



Published in The New Haven Register on Sep. 9, 2020.
