Shirley Patane
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patane, Shirley
Shirley Fusco Patane 91, of West Haven formerly of Hamden beloved wife of the late Carmelo Patane passed away on May 13, 2020 in the Benchmark Senior Living of Hamden. Loving mother of Lorraine A. "Lorrie" Jensen of West Haven. Grandmother of Eric (Pamela Norton) Jensen of Naugatuck and Dena (Roy) Stober of West Haven. Great-grandmother of Aaron and Daniel Jensen and Nicholas Stober. Sister of Katherine (William) Birney of Wallingford and Charles (Rae) Moran of East Haven. Shirley was born in Hamden on January 19, 1929 daughter of the late Louis and Lena Morico Fusco. Prior to her retirement Shirley was employed at the former Miles Laboratory as an assembler.
Services and Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. Sign Shirley's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Haven Register on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Burial
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porto Funeral Homes
830 Jones Hill Road
West Haven, CT 06516-5643
(203) 934-5000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved