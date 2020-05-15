Patane, Shirley
Shirley Fusco Patane 91, of West Haven formerly of Hamden beloved wife of the late Carmelo Patane passed away on May 13, 2020 in the Benchmark Senior Living of Hamden. Loving mother of Lorraine A. "Lorrie" Jensen of West Haven. Grandmother of Eric (Pamela Norton) Jensen of Naugatuck and Dena (Roy) Stober of West Haven. Great-grandmother of Aaron and Daniel Jensen and Nicholas Stober. Sister of Katherine (William) Birney of Wallingford and Charles (Rae) Moran of East Haven. Shirley was born in Hamden on January 19, 1929 daughter of the late Louis and Lena Morico Fusco. Prior to her retirement Shirley was employed at the former Miles Laboratory as an assembler.
Services and Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN. 38105. Arrangements have been entrusted to the PORTO FUNERAL HOME, 830 Jones Hill Rd., West Haven. Sign Shirley's guest book online at
www.portofuneralhomes.net
Published in The New Haven Register on May 15, 2020.