Buslowe, Shirley S.
Shirley S. Buslowe passed away in Newtown, CT, on December 27, 2019. Born in Bronx, NY, on March 11, 1922, the daughter of the late Philip and Rose Greenhouse Shragowitz and sister of the late Harvey Shragowitz, she grew up in New Haven, CT. A resident of West Haven for 62 years, and predeceased by her husband, Dr. Louis Buslowe, she was the devoted mother of the late Barbara Buslowe and of Steven Buslowe (Jane) of Newtown, CT. The period of mourning will be strictly private.
Published in The New Haven Register on Dec. 29, 2019